It is not just the DA evicting the poor

PREMIUM

Last week Wednesday, in the blistering cold of a winter morning, Bulelani Qholani was dragged naked out of a shack during an eviction by the city in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.



The video, which went viral on social media, captured the shocking moment when the man was forced out of his shack by uniformed men...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.