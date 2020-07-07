It is not just the DA evicting the poor
Last week Wednesday, in the blistering cold of a winter morning, Bulelani Qholani was dragged naked out of a shack during an eviction by the city in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
The video, which went viral on social media, captured the shocking moment when the man was forced out of his shack by uniformed men...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.