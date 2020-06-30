Now you're a target, former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva warns Liverpool

Some predict Liverpool are on the cusp of an era of domination, but former Arsenal title winner Gilberto Silva says Jurgen Klopp's team must now prepare for life as a target.

The Brazilian knows the feeling of playing for a dominant force in England, having been an integral part of Arsenal's Invincibles who went through the 2003-04 season without losing a match on their way to the title.

Liverpool last week bagged their first Premier League title for 30 years with seven games remaining and could still shatter a host of records, even if they can't match Arsenal's unbeaten season.

"They are very good, they have proved that and you pay respect to that," the 43-year-old Gilberto told Reuters this week from Lagoa Da Prata in Brazil, where he owns a hotel.

"They have done an amazing job this season in the Premier League. Amazing team work and it paid off.