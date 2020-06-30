Cape Town City’s influential midfielder Thabo Nodada does not feel hard done by the fact that he has not received a Bafana Bafana cap yet‚ despite his name being mentioned for national team call-ups far more regularly than he gets one.

Nodada (25) puts the fact that he has actually only had one call-up to the situation that he hit commanding form relatively recently in his career‚ then hit injury.

He said he felt the call he received‚ without playing‚ from then-coach Stuart Baxter for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles (a 6-0 home win and 0-0 draw away)‚ were just reward as he had started to boss the midfield for City around then.

Nodada was asked if he feels he could have had more call-ups as the Bafana head coaching baton has been passed from Baxter to incumbent Molefi Ntseki.