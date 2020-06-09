SA Rugby desperate to host the British and Irish Lions in South Africa next year

SA Rugby is desperate to host the British and Irish Lions here next year and have confirmed they are even prepared to move back the dates.

The much revered and anticipated tour takes place every 12 years and next year’s visit by the team made up of the Home Unions is seen as a lifeline for SA Rugby already buffeted by the storm the Covid-19 pandemic brought to its shores.

SA Rugby last week reported a post-tax profit of R8.5m for 2019 but that‚ of course‚ does not take into account the severe disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to its business this year.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux confirmed a later time slot than the July 3 – August 7 that is being considered.

He said this is being considered to dovetail with all other Test scheduling conversations that were taking place with World Rugby.