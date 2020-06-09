SA Rugby targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action

SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux has said that they are targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action.

Roux said they are engaging government and have come up with a 500-page return-to-play manual that has been submitted to the department of sport.

“We believe we have a comprehensive and scientifically rigorous set of protocols to minimise the risk of transmission and allow a return to competitive rugby within the next two months‚” said Roux.

“We have planned meticulously for the moment and know we have the infrastructure and capacity within our professional playing environment to safely deliver those protocols.

"Rugby‚ and sport in general‚ is probably better placed than 90 percent of other businesses to return to normalised activities as fitness testing and wellness measurement in general are part our DNA.”