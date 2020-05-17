Pieter-Steph du Toit’s future with Western Province in limbo

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok loose-forward and reigning World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit’s future with Western Province rugby is in limbo.

Du Toit‚ who has been capped 55 times by the Springboks since his 2013 debut‚ was one of three Western Province players who submitted notices to leave his contract in line with the 21-day contract exit window that ended on Thursday night.

He has been the subject of massive overseas transfer deals and opted to end his contract with Western Province Rugby.

Du Toit’s stay with the union is far from certain and Western Province said in a statement they reserved the right to hold players to their contracts.