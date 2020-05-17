Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to 37 years in prison

The Mkobola regional court in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, has sentenced a taxi driver who committed a series of sexual crimes to 37 years' imprisonment.

Collen Mandla Ndala, 43, was found guilty on five counts.

He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for intention to cause grievous bodily harm, three years for attempted rape. On a count of kidnapping, he got five years. He received 25 years for rape and two years' imprisonment on a charge of compelled self-sexual assault.

Brig Leonard Hlathi, provincial police spokesperson, said the court heard how between December 2013 and January 2015 Ndala, who worked as a taxi driver, took advantage of his victims by targeting vulnerable and unsuspecting women who were hitchhiking at night.

“He would then offer them a lift, enquire about their destinations and after a short distance, would make an excuse that he needed to pass by his house first to switch on the lights to which his victims would agree.

“Ndala would then take a detour, drive to a secluded area and brutally rape his defenceless victims. The incident came to light when two victims aged 15 and 24 respectively, separately reported the matter to the police who immediately opened cases and commenced with investigations,” Hlathi said.