Experienced Aya Gqamane raring to go for Warriors

PREMIUM

All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane will be looking to put his experience to good use for the Warriors in a bid to help groom the young players in their ranks.



Having lost his Warriors contract at the end of the 2017/2018 season, Gqamane, 30, has spent the last year captaining Border while refining his skills-set as he looked to regain his franchise credentials. ..

