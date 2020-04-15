Warning for Kings players as huge pay cuts loom

With his teammates facing potential pay cuts, veteran Isuzu Southern Kings prop Schalk Ferreira has warned them not to shoot the cow that gives them milk.



It is thought players may have to absorb a 40% cut as the Covid-19 virus bites deep, with rugby in a state of lockdown after the PRO14 competition was postponed indefinitely...

