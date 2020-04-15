Top Eastern Cape politicians being probed for allegedly violating lockdown regulations

Cases of contravening national lockdown regulations at the weekend have been opened against four Eastern Cape politicians.

DA MP Mlindi Nhanha laid criminal charges against Ingquza Hill municipal speaker Ntandokazi Capa and former mayor turned church minister Pat Mdingi after they apparently attended a church service inside municipal premises, where regulations were allegedly not adhered to, on Good Friday.

The video, which was posted on the municipality’s Facebook page, shows at least 20 people not wearing masks or gloves, even though they are seated a chair away from each other in an effort to observe physical distancing.

The DA claims that none of those in attendance was wearing protective gear and that no distancing was practised.

Nhanha said government regulations regarding Covid-19 “are categorically clear that only funerals of no more than 50 people are allowed. Social gatherings including church gatherings are forbidden.”

Nhanha claimed that Capa’s actions would further perpetuate a stereotype in the area that the coronavirus was nonexistent or that only certain race groups are vulnerable to the disease.

Nhanha said these “reckless actions undermine efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and also place staff members in real danger of contracting the virus and exposing their families”.

On Saturday, the EFF in Chris Hani district laid criminal charges at Mlungisi police station against ANCYL regional chair Zithulele Sigonyela and an