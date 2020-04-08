Old faithful Basheer Walters ready to strike again

PREMIUM

Warriors stalwart Basheer Walters is planning to lend his experience to a youthful Warriors bowling attack as the franchise looks to rebuild after the departure of some key players.



Walters, 33, who was out of contract for the 2018/2019 cricket season, cut a determined figure for Eastern Province last season as he put in a number of key performances in their domestic campaigns, which subsequently led to him being rewarded for his efforts. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.