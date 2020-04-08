Zimbabwe needs more than R2bn to avert a 'hunger catastrophe'

Zimbabwe is urgently in need of US$130m (about R2.36bn) for an operation which could stretch up to August to prevent the country’s most vulnerable people from plunging deeper into hunger because of the effects of Covid-19.

A recent nationwide assessment – the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) – shows that the number of acutely food-insecure Zimbabweans has risen to 4.3-million, up from 3.8-million at the end of last year.

“With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the coronavirus pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation,” said Eddie Rowe, World Food Programme (WFP) country director. “We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe.”

WFP assistance in recent months has helped ease hunger in six of nine districts classified late last year as suffering “emergency” food insecurity (IPC 4), allowing them to be downgraded to the less severe “crisis” level (IPC 3).

However, 56 of the country’s 60 districts are now categorised as experiencing “crisis” hunger. The programme supports communities afflicted by “crisis” and “emergency” food insecurity.