Premiership season must be played to its conclusion‚ says Da Gama

“You want to finish the league and the Nedbank Cup‚ even if it means playing into August or September‚” Da Gama tells TimesLIVE.

“That is the only fair thing for everybody‚ otherwise you potentially create headaches down the line as those that miss out on silverware or promotion are at an obvious disadvantage.

“So the aim must be to finish the season and we [Highlands Park] are open to suggestions on how that gets done.

"It is probably certain that it will be without spectators‚ and while that will be sad for us‚ the important thing from a sporting perspective is that the games get played.

“If that was a route that the PSL chose‚ we would be very happy with that.”

Playing deep into the year will then mean a later start for the 2020/21 season‚ which will be complicated by the potential of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January-February if that goes ahead.

But Da Gama feels these are surmountable challenges.

“There will be a knock-on effect‚ but there are ways you can make up for that later on.

"Maybe next season runs a little longer‚ or we play more games in a week. We have to be creative in our thinking in this unprecedented situation.”