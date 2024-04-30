Jele backs former club Pirates to win Nedbank Cup semi
Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele is confident that the Soweto Giants will emerge victorious when they play Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semifinal fixture.
In doing so, he also predicted that the Buccaneers would win by 2-0 against the Gqeberha-based side...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.