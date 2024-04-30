Soccer

Jele backs former club Pirates to win Nedbank Cup semi

Premium
30 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele is confident that the Soweto Giants will emerge victorious when they play Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semifinal fixture.

In doing so, he also predicted that the Buccaneers would win by 2-0 against the Gqeberha-based side...

