WATCH | Bay man’s ‘Lockdown Chronicles’ clip goes viral

Lockdown has not been as bleak as everyone says it has.

A Nelson Mandela Bay resident filmed his own version of television show Survivor, titled Lockdown Chronicles Part 1, on day two of the lockdown.

In the comical video, Johann Bezuidenhout is seen ‘spearfishing’ in his swimming pool while his Labrador, Levi, chases him out and up a tree, where he eats leaves and complains about the lockdown.

The video, which has gone viral, is captioned: “Day 2 and it is tough out here Mzansi. No food, no water. The snacks are long gone. Rabid baboons and deadly great white Labrador. #LockdownChronicles Part 1.”

Bezuidenhout posted the video on the #ShutSADown Facebook page on March 28, where he garnered more views and shares.

His video has been liked more than 600 times and viewed more than 1,000 times, with entertained Facebook users asking him for more.

Ian Vember said: “Dude it’s day 2 [how] are u gonna be like after day 7, let alone day 21. I cannot wait #fanforlife.”

Another user, Tim van Zyl, said: “I must go braai at this oke’s home after lockdown.”