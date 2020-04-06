WATCH | Bay man’s ‘Lockdown Chronicles’ clip goes viral
The good thing about us South Africans is we use our humor to uplift each other....Day 2 and It is tough out here...Posted by Johann Bezuidenhout on Saturday, March 28, 2020
Lockdown has not been as bleak as everyone says it has.
A Nelson Mandela Bay resident filmed his own version of television show Survivor, titled Lockdown Chronicles Part 1, on day two of the lockdown.
In the comical video, Johann Bezuidenhout is seen ‘spearfishing’ in his swimming pool while his Labrador, Levi, chases him out and up a tree, where he eats leaves and complains about the lockdown.
The video, which has gone viral, is captioned: “Day 2 and it is tough out here Mzansi. No food, no water. The snacks are long gone. Rabid baboons and deadly great white Labrador. #LockdownChronicles Part 1.”
Bezuidenhout posted the video on the #ShutSADown Facebook page on March 28, where he garnered more views and shares.
His video has been liked more than 600 times and viewed more than 1,000 times, with entertained Facebook users asking him for more.
Ian Vember said: “Dude it’s day 2 [how] are u gonna be like after day 7, let alone day 21. I cannot wait #fanforlife.”
Another user, Tim van Zyl, said: “I must go braai at this oke’s home after lockdown.”
The father of one said some comical relief was what South Africans needed at this time.
“I have been making videos for he past four years for friends and because of the coronavirus I have had time on my hands, so I decided to make the video.
“It is important for me to lift the mood of South Africans, especially because we are going through this tough time.
“I think South Africans have an incredible sense of humour and we can laugh just about at anything — this video just appeals to everyone at the moment,” he said.
Another comical video featuring Bezuidenhout and his daughter Saige has also been a hit.
Asked if he had considered making videos for financial gain, Bezuidenhout said he had not looked at it that way.
“To me, this is just a hobby and a pastime, and that [making money from it] has never been something that I have thought of,” the business consultant said.
“I am, however, looking at making more of these videos during the lockdown period.”
