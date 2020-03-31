WTA working on better pay, considers extending tour

With lower-level players reeling financially from the tennis shutdown over the coronavirus, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) told Reuters it was working to boost players' earnings when the sport resumes and considering extending the 2020 season.

The tennis season screeched to a halt in early March because of the virus, leaving players in the lowest tiers without any opportunity to earn their livelihoods.

"The WTA is diligently working with our tournaments to maximise earning possibilities when the professional tennis circuit is able to resume and is considering an extension to the current 44-week season to enable more tournaments to take place," the association told Reuters.

"It is our sincere hope to return to the court as soon as possible - when the health and safety or our players, fans and staffs can be guaranteed, we will be back competing."