Chippa focus on PSL after losing out on Nedbank Cup
Chilli Boys face Pirates on Wednesday with just four games left in season to chase points
Chippa United will be hoping to come back with a positive result from their DStv Premiership game against high-flying Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday (7.30pm).
These are testing times for Chippa co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September, who came into the team midway through the season with only one goal in mind — to save the team’s status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.