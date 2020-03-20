PSL chair Irvin Khoza bemoans 'extraordinary times' as league finale is pushed to June 30
At its extraordinary board of governors (BoG) meeting, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) pushed back its target date to finish the Absa Premiership
The BoG upheld the earlier decision by the executive committee of the league to suspend games until further notice as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The final league games of the season were meant to be played on May 9 but that will no longer be possible.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza explained that games will likely resume at a later stage while the nation tries to get the spread of Covid-19 under control.
“Whilst our intention is to complete the season no later than June 30 because of the existing uncertainty in the country, we shall remain flexible,” Khoza said in Kempton Parkon Thursday.
“This is not only a matter for football but for corporate South Africa. Whatever we do, we don't want to take action that will be recessionary in the outcome.
“For now it's an abnormal situation, that's why we have to make sure we adapt and be cautious.
“Hopefully we will conclude the league before June 30 but the situation is uncertain so we are flexible that anything can happen at any time.”
With the number of Covid-19 cases having jumped to 150 byThursday, Khoza admitted that it was a game of wait and see at this point.
"[The] BoG has mandated the executive committee and the task team to take possible measures to ensure that any possible continuation complies with the directive by the state president. The executive committee will report to the BoG on whether the league will resume.”
Next week was meant to be a Fifa international week and club football was due to resume on April 4.
The Alexandra-born businessman says there is no guarantee that games will continue by then.
“We don't know if there are going to be games by April 4. For now we want to understand the regulations and comply. We are dealing with human lives here and the clubs are exposed to consequences if we do not take the necessary steps. We don't want to make the clubs vulnerable to any kind of [legal] claims.”