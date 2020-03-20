Yvonne Chaka Chaka still happy to be Africa's Princess

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is happy being called Princess of Africa at 55 years old and she's not interested in graduating to be a queen.

On her 55th birthday on Wednesday, Sowetan visited Chaka Chaka at her home nestled in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg.

Sporting an African print Lufi-D coat, she welcomes me into her home office and studio with President Cyril Ramaphosa's signature elbow greeting, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

She offers me hand sanitiser before we sit down.

She points out that she recently repainted the space.

Hanging on the freshly painted white walls are framed photos of all the glossy magazines that she has graced over the years, including Pace, Drum, Bona and True Love.

“I love the title [Princess of Africa] and I think I've lived by it. I love Africa and Africa loves me back,” she says.

“I know the past years people were saying we want you to be the queen of Africa, but at 55 I'm still very happy to be called the Princess of Africa.”