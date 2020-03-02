Emotional Bell crowned The Herald-SPAR Homegrown Hero
It was an emotional moment as Walmer Township’s World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell was named overall winner of The Herald-SPAR Homegrown Hero for 2019 at a glitzy awards ceremony at the Raddison Blu Hotel, Summerstrand, on Saturday evening.
The 30-year-old boxer, who moved to Johannesburg this year after securing a deal with renowned female boxing manager Colleen MacAusland, struggled to hold back her tears when she was announced as the winner...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.