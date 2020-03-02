Sport

Chippa break duck with win over AmaZulu

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 02 March 2020

Chippa finally broke their five-match winless run in the Absa Premiership when they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

A second-half goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien was enough to see the Chilli Boys pull off the double against Usuthu this season...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
Former teacher shares her passion for attention training

Most Read

X