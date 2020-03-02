Chippa break duck with win over AmaZulu
Chippa finally broke their five-match winless run in the Absa Premiership when they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.
A second-half goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien was enough to see the Chilli Boys pull off the double against Usuthu this season...
