Chippa break duck with win over AmaZulu

PREMIUM

Chippa finally broke their five-match winless run in the Absa Premiership when they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.



A second-half goal from Ruzaigh Gamildien was enough to see the Chilli Boys pull off the double against Usuthu this season...

