Kings coach Kempson rues costly, silly mistakes
Silly errors in the final 20 minutes proved costly for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they crashed to a 36-17 defeat to Scarlets in Wales on Sunday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.
After 60 minutes the Kings were still in the contest, with the Welshmen holding a slender 19-17 lead in a Guinness Pro14 clash at the Parc y Scarlets Stadium in Llanelli...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.