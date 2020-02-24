Kings coach Kempson rues costly, silly mistakes

Silly errors in the final 20 minutes proved costly for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they crashed to a 36-17 defeat to Scarlets in Wales on Sunday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



After 60 minutes the Kings were still in the contest, with the Welshmen holding a slender 19-17 lead in a Guinness Pro14 clash at the Parc y Scarlets Stadium in Llanelli...

