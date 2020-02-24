‘SA Idols’ winner Yanga eager to build solo career

Eighteen-year-old star Yanga Sobetwa says she wants to “transform” herself from being a “SA Idols” winner to “being solo as a brand”.

The SA Idols season 14 winner shared this while performing at the Gallery on Produce in Port Elizabeth on Saturday during her first tour, Promised Land.

Also sharing the stage with her on Saturday were Amanda Black and Mthatha-based group 047.

Sobetwa said her Promised Land Tour formed part of her plan to transit from being a SA Idols winner to a solo music star.

“Since I won Idols I’ve always wanted to tour and lucky for me, I partnered with the events manager, with whom I have a mutual friend,” she said.

Her tour is aimed at promoting her album Promised Land, which was released in 2019.

“My next stop is Durban and Johannesburg.

“My aim is to build and create my name singly without Yanga from Idols.

“I know it’s going to be a challenge but I’m up for it,” she said, adding she would have to place her music career on a slight pause when she prepared to write her matric exams later in 2020.

“I’m so grateful to the people for the support they’ve shown me and for accepting my music.

“I hope they will support me as I plan to release a gospel album soon,” she said.

Mthatha trio 047, groomed by Bay singer Vusi Nova, said Sobetwa was like a little sister to them, and that they had supported each other.

Ngcali Nundu, 21, said Sobetwa was a talented and natural vocalist.

“Yanga is like a little sister to us and when she approached us and asked us to be part of her tour in Port Elizabeth, we jumped at the opportunity,” he said.

He said Sobetwa had been part of a group of singers who had supported the group when they toured Makhanda in June 2019.

Port Elizabeth singer and songwriter Amanda Black, 26, said she was thrilled to have been part of the weekend show.

“I love Yanga so much.

“We met at the group stages during the Idols competition.

“She is a super-talented singer,” Black said.

Lawrence Rueben, who attended the show with his partner Sisanda Majaya, said it had been “soul therapy and soul reviving”.

“I don’t regret coming to the show, it was the best decision ever.

“SA needs more artists like Yanga who are devoted and passionate,” Rueben said.