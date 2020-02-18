Pop go the ‘Idols SA’ pop-ups

Idols SA hopefuls in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Free State can no longer do physical auditions — unless they travel to Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria or Johannesburg — because the show has put an end to its pop-up auditions.

However, it is introducing a new online audition platform for hopefuls across the country regardless of their location.

With auditions for the show’s 16th season already under way, aspiring singers will be able to upload their audition clips on the Idols SA website over a 48-hour period from midnight on February 25 until February 27.

Previously hopefuls from the three provinces could try their luck at pop-up auditions in Port Elizabeth, Polokwane and Bloemfontein.

Mzansi Magic local entertainment channels’ publicity head Philly Kubheka said: “We are excited to be presenting another opportunity to those that could have missed auditions this year and look forward to yet another amazing season of Idols SA.”

To audition, hopefuls are required to upload a 30-second video clip of themselves singing and submit it along with their full name, South African ID number, phone number, e-mail address and location to the Idols SA website.

“It is for a limited time only, and we are open strictly for 48 hours,” Kubheka said.

Once an audition has been submitted, an automated e-mail response will be sent confirming receipt, followed by an e-mail informing hopefuls of the outcome of their audition.

If successful, the participant will be invited to audition in person, in front of the Idols SA judges.

Kubheka said hopefuls were allowed to audition both online and at physical audition locations.

However, people applying online had to comply with an important condition.

“You cannot play an instrument while singing for your online audition, purely singing only.

“No introducing yourself as part of your audition — strictly singing only.

“You are still allowed to sing your own song. All other rules for entering Idols SA are online and still apply,” she said.

For auditions to be valid, hopefuls must:

Be aged between 16 and 30 on the day of the audition;

Have SA residency;

Not have an existing recording or management deal;

Submit 30-second long videos of themselves singing only. No talking will be considered;

Note that their auditions may be used on TV even if they do not get a callback to audition for the judges; and

Note that the judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Visit www.idolstv.sa for more information. — TimesLIVE