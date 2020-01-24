Rain washes out Warriors-Cobras clash

The four-day domestic franchise match between the Warriors and the Cape Cobras at Buffalo Park in East London ended with a whimper after rain fell throughout Wednesday night and early Thursday.

At that stage the Cobras led by 101 runs with nine wickets in hand and because both teams are desperate for points on the log it was expected that the visitors would bat quickly and set the Warriors a tempting target.

But it was not to be and the umpires called off the game shortly after 11am.

Rudi Second, who captained the Warriors in the absence of Jon-Jon Smuts, who had been called up to the Proteas ODI squad, expressed his disappointment as the squad left for Port Elizabeth.

“We really thought we and the Cobras could have made a game of it.

“Now we’ve got two more games to play, against the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth and the Lions in Potchefstroom.

“I’m not sure what the log position will be after this game, but we’ve got some work to do.

“Looking back it was that ninth-wicket partnership on Tuesday that kept us back, but in the end the weather was the winner.”

Second was referring to the partnership between Lizaad Williams and Nandre Burger which accumulated 122 valuable runs in close to three hours, which set the Warriors back on their heels.

“If we’d got them early, it would have been a different game.

“I thought we did well to overtake them on the first innings.”

Warriors batsman Gihahn Cloete, who scored 91, was adjudged man of the match.

Summary: Cape Cobras 333 all out and 109/1.

Warriors 341/9 declared.