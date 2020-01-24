Professionals eye podium at Herald Cycle Tour

One of the professionals looking forward to the road race is Hazel Magill from Team Gumtree.

“The Herald Cycle Tour is known for its continuous short, punchy power climbs, and therefore you’ve got to do specific intervals for this, which includes a variety of 30-second to five-minute intervals,” Magill said about her training for the race.

“I’m looking forward to supporting such a well-run and managed event.

“Every year when we go home from this event, we talk about how we would love for more events around the country to run so smoothly.

“Thanks to all the sponsors and crew involved in making this so successful.”

Team ProTouch’s cyclists are also eager to compete in the road race, with one teammate, James Fourie, racing in The Herald Cycle Tour for the first time.

“I look forward to a fast and exciting race.

“We will be aiming to walk away with a win,” a confident Fourie said.

The ProTouch team, who also race competitively internationally, have been following a professional programme preparing for The Herald Cycle Tour.

ProTouch’s Rohan du Plooy said he particularly enjoys the Eastern Cape race because of its full road closures and the hospitality of the race organisers.

“I look forward to the buffet breakfast after the race. It’s a new year, with new opportunities and it will be the first time racing the event with ProTouch,” Du Plooy said.

In the mountain bike race, the professional cyclists competing for Team Garmin, Yolandi du Toit and Ben Melt Swanepoel, are looking forward to their Eastern Cape adventure.

“Not really knowing what to expect from the racing conditions, my aim is to simply ride my own race and do the best I can on the day.

“As long as I can race to my full potential, I will be satisfied and if a good result follows, that’s even better,” Du Toit said.

For more information or to register, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za