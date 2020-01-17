Family affair at Herald Cycle Tour

As official hydration sponsor, Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) head: reputation and regulatory affairs Motshidisi Mokwena said it was important for the company to get involved with events where young people are encouraged to be active and follow a healthy lifestyle.

“We are glad to be part of this successful event and we have seen growth in the cycling sport over the years.

“We are hoping that more and more people, even those who never imagined themselves cycling, can start cycling and participate in this event,” Mokwena said.

All entry proceeds from the junior races will be donated to the Reach for a Dream Foundation, which has been a beneficiary of The Herald Cycle Tour for the past 12 years.

Reach for a Dream Port Elizabeth brand co-ordinator Michelle van Huyssteen said proceeds are used to give hope to children fighting life-threatening illnesses through the fulfilment of their dreams.

The foundation’s aim is to inspire every child to believe in the power of dreams.

“The past 12 years have been a road paved with so many special memories and amazing dreams fulfilled through the support from the Herald Cycle Tour and its generous cyclists,” Van Huyssteen said.

“I fondly remember our first race in 2009 when a little boy was entered into the toddlers’ dash.

“Over the years, this family continues to support The Herald Cycle Tour and I have seen this little boy grow a little taller, and a little broader and move from pram to scooter to bicycles with each Cycle Tour.

This is very special.”

Cyclists (adults and children) entering online for The Herald Cycle Tour in any of the races (mountain bike and road race) can also choose to support the Reach for a Dream Foundation by clicking on the donate button on the Herald Cycle Tour website.

The entry fee for the 5km kiddies’ ride is R60 and R30 for the 500m toddlers’ dash.

The start and finish lines are at the Addo Polo Club.

The kiddies’ ride starts at 6.40am and the toddlers dash at 6.50am on Sunday February 16.

Mountain bike race packs can be collected on Friday February 14 from 9am to 7pm at the life-saving club, Pollok Beach; on Saturday February 15 from 9am to 1pm at the life-saving club, Pollok Beach; Saturday February 15 from 5pm to 6pm at the Addo Polo Club and Sunday February 16 from 4.30am to 5,30am at the Addo Polo Club.

Online entries close on Tuesday January 28 at midnight. For more information or to register, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za