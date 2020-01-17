All systems go for Sunridge men’s doubles tournament
The competitive tennis season is set to get an early start when the Sunridge Tennis Club host their annual men’s doubles tournament on Saturday.
Featuring about 80 players, the event will be hosted at the Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club, with action starting at 7.45am. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.