Kings to face Stormers in Knysna warm-up

Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has been given an extra opportunity to fine tune his team’s preparations for their next match against the Cheetahs.



Stormers officials announced on Thursday that they would be playing the Kings at Loerie Park in Knysna on January 17 as they ramp up preparations for Super Rugby...

