Vicki Momberg wants millions for 'unlawful arrest and detention'

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is suing the police and justice ministers, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and provincial and national top cops for R8.5m for unlawful arrest and detention.

Momberg’s lawyer, Anesh Sukdeo, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Momberg intended to sue the departments after claiming her arrest on November 6 2019 was unlawful.

“The police lied and said they had a warrant of arrest against Miss Momberg. What they had instead was an order of apprehension, which is different from a warrant of arrest. When she appeared in court, the magistrate said she did not have jurisdiction over the matter,” said Sukdeo.

He said Momberg was suing the departments and the NDPP for R8.5m; R2.5m of which was for unlawful arrest and detention; R1m for defamation, pain and suffering and anguish; R2.5m for malicious legal proceedings and another R2.5m for wrongful and malicious legal proceedings.

Sukdeo said his team had sent a notice to sue to the ministers of justice, the police, and provincial and national police commissioners by e-mail and registered post.

The e-mails were sent in December and the post on January 7. The NDPP received the notice only via registered post, he said.