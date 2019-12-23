Moseamedi returns to haunt Chiefs in thrilling draw

Memories of their Telkom Knockout semifinal defeat to Maritzburg United in November were still fresh when Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs travelled to Pietermaritzburg to face the same opponents at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

But lightning did not strike twice and the sides ended up playing to an entertaining 1-1 draw.

This game certainly lived up to its pre-match billing with Chiefs and United never holding back‚ preferring to risk it all rather than adopt a cautious approach.

The pace was electric from the first whistle but it was Chiefs who managed to get their name on the scoreboard first after striker Samir Nurković turned provider and delivered an inch-perfect cross that found Lebo Manyama inside the box.

Manyama rose like an eagle in full flight to meet the delicious pass and nodded the ball towards goal.

Some fans will argue that the strike should have been ruled as an own goal because Rushine de Reuck got the final touch as he tried to put the Chiefs player off his stride, but Manyama happily claimed the goal.

Chiefs seemed to let let their guard down as a speculative long ball from inside the United box from goalkeeper Richard Ofori was misjudged by Willard Katsande and after his interception backfired horribly‚ a grateful Judas Moseamedi picked up the stray ball to beat Daniel Akpeyi with a low shot between the legs.

Moseamedi, who took the goal with the calm of a surgeon, has now happily cast himself in the role of Chiefs’ chief tormentor — it was his brace that sent coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges crashing out of the Telkom Knockout.

The sides continued where they left off in the second half but could neither could find the killer blow.

The draw means Chiefs dropped two crucial points in the title race but they will still finish the year with a seven-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, while United are in the top eight but 17 points behind Chiefs.

• AmaZulu FC secured a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon. — TimesLIVE/Supersport.com