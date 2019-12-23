They have forgotten about us, Adcock Homes residents cry
As you enter Adcock Homes in New Brighton’s Jabavu Street the stench of rubbish hits.
And then you see the massive cracks running through the walls of some of the structures. ..
As you enter Adcock Homes in New Brighton’s Jabavu Street the stench of rubbish hits.
And then you see the massive cracks running through the walls of some of the structures. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.