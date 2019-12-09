Team spirit inspires Chippa’s good run

PREMIUM

Squad togetherness has helped Chippa United move out of the relegation zone, Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza said after a 1-0 victory against Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.



A first-half goal from striker Augustine Kwem was enough to get the Port Elizabeth-based football club the much-needed result to lift them out of the danger zone...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.