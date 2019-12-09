Foreign duo claim opening round of Beach Tennis Tour

Best friends and star beach tennis players Theo Irigaray and Mattia Spoto came back from a set down to clinch the opening leg of the Kia Beach Summer Slam tournament at Kings Beach on Sunday.



Taking on 2018 Bay champion Gerard Rodriguez Querol and partner Manuel Ringlstetter, the French-Italian duo put on a dominant comeback display as they beat their opponents 5-7 6-4 6-3. ..

