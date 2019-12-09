Foreign duo claim opening round of Beach Tennis Tour
Best friends and star beach tennis players Theo Irigaray and Mattia Spoto came back from a set down to clinch the opening leg of the Kia Beach Summer Slam tournament at Kings Beach on Sunday.
Taking on 2018 Bay champion Gerard Rodriguez Querol and partner Manuel Ringlstetter, the French-Italian duo put on a dominant comeback display as they beat their opponents 5-7 6-4 6-3. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.