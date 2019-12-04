Kings need to become more calculating, says skipper

PREMIUM

While not planning to jettison their expansive brand of rugby, the Isuzu Southern Kings want to be more calculating in future, Kings captain Howard Mnisi said.



After they were beaten 24-12 by Connacht in Galway on Saturday, the Kings remained bottom of the Conference B in the Guinness PRO14...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.