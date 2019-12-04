Mapeza looks to stretch Chippa’s unbeaten run

With some positive results coming his way, Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership to four matches when they play away to Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

The Port Elizabeth-based football side have not dropped a point in their past three league matches and managed to collect seven points.

Chippa beat AmaZulu 2-0 and that was followed by a 3-0 victory against Black Leopards.

Their most recent result was a goalless draw against Baroka FC.

Despite the club’s good run the Chilli Boys remain at the bottom of the log with 11 points from 13 games.

They are only a point away from the safety mark.

Speaking on their next league fixture against the Citizens, Mapeza said: “We are playing a quality team.

“They have been having their own problems of late, but for us we will go there with the same mentality, attitude and desire to win the game.”

Mapeza seems to have been a breath of fresh air and brought with him the winds of change to the Chilli Boys’ camp.

If the club continues to pick up points in their next two matches before the season breaks, they could see themselves move away from the danger zone.

With the guidance of Mapeza, Chippa’s chances of survival are no longer unrealistic.

Meanwhile, after failing to collect a point in their past three matches, City will be looking to end their winless run.

The Cape Town side have not had it easy since the departure of coach Benni McCarthy.

The last time City tasted victory was when they beat Polokwane City 5-3 in November.

Since then coach Jan Olde Riekerink’s troops have been struggling to grind out much-needed points.

City are 11th on the log with 13 points from 13 games.