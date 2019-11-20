Mngqithi confirms return of influential Sirino to Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that influential attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino is available for the Telkom Knockout semi-final clash against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Sirino has been on the sidelines for a few weeks since he limped off with a knee injury during the quarterfinal penalty shoot-out win over Chippa United. But the bad news is that Themba Zwane remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

“We have really missed them a lot because they are very important to our team‚” said Mngqithi at Chloorkop on Wednesday morning.

“We have missed Mshishi (Zwane)‚ in particular‚ because he dictates the tempo of the game and he gives that sense of dominance when opponents comes at us.

"We really miss a player like that‚ that’s why we have him because we know he is important.

"He is not going to make it to this match‚ but the good news is that Gaston is back in full training and he has done very well. We believe he (Sirino) will be able to make the squad for the match against Arrows.”