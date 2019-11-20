Idol SA’s Micayla meets the mayor

Dealing with depression and the loss of a parent while competing on one of the country’s biggest reality TV shows is no easy task, but Micayla Oelofse overcame the odds and made her hometown of Port Elizabeth proud.

Oelofse, who made it to the top three of Idols SA Season 15, was congratulated by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, along with councillors Lehlohonolo Mfana and Yolisa Pali at the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

Bobani expressed immense gratitude to Oelofse for her achievements on the show and highlighted the impact she has had on the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We are so proud of you. You are an inspiration to so many other young and talented people in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

Oelofse said she was grateful for the support she received from the Bay throughout the competition.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me during my time on the show. I appreciate all of you,” she said.

“So many people have tagged me on posts on Instagram and Facebook.

“I read every comment, even though I may not always have time to respond to all of them.

“Thank you to everyone for taking your time and using your airtime to vote for me every week. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Her father was overcome with emotion as Mfana expressed gratitude to her parents for raising her.

“I just want to take a moment and thank Micayla’s parents for giving birth to such a beautiful girl.

“Thank you for supporting her and pushing her.

Oelofse’s mother died in June, only months after accompanying her to the auditions in February.

Adding to her woes, Oelofse was dealing with depression that had become so severe that it had previously forced her to drop out of school.

However, Oelofse sees all those negative situations as motivation to make a success of her music career.

“I want to show young people who are going through tough situations that it is possible to get out and chase your dream,” she said.

“I know what it is like to live with depression, I know what it is like to lose a parent.

“But I will not let that stop me from making a success of my music.”

Oelefse is set to perform at the Be The Change 2019 concert at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday.