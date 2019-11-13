NMB Giants out to build on winning start

PREMIUM

It is early days in Mzansi Super League 2.0 but the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will want to build on their flying start when they clash with the Tshwane Spartans at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (5.30pm).



Although not a perfect performance, the Giants were able to comfortably beat defending champions Jozi Stars by 24 runs in their opening encounter on Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.