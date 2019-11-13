Buckingham looks to recharge batteries

PREMIUM

Having just returned from his final race of the season, Bay triathlete Kyle Buckingham will take some well-deserved time off before getting back in the saddle for the new season.



In a year filled with a few ups and some serious downs for the 2018 Ironman African champion, Buckingham saddled up in Cape Town for the inaugural Challenge Cape Town at the weekend, claiming fourth place...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.