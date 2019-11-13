Buckingham looks to recharge batteries
Having just returned from his final race of the season, Bay triathlete Kyle Buckingham will take some well-deserved time off before getting back in the saddle for the new season.
In a year filled with a few ups and some serious downs for the 2018 Ironman African champion, Buckingham saddled up in Cape Town for the inaugural Challenge Cape Town at the weekend, claiming fourth place...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.