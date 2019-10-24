Senior citizens primed for Golden Games

Amir Chetty

More than 2,000 senior citizens will pull on their provincial sporting attire as they prepare to compete at the National Golden Games at Nelson Mandela University on Thursday.

The two-day sporting extravaganza, which features more than 20 traditional and indigenous sporting codes, is part of the weeklong Active Ageing Programme launched by the department of social development in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Social development minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the programme was introduced by the department in partnership with the South African Older Persons Forum to uphold the human rights of the elderly and to respond to their developmental needs.

“The programme brings together older persons across all nine provinces and affords them an opportunity to interact and build friendships with their peers,” Sisulu said in a statement earlier this week.

“During the weeklong programme, older persons will receive free health screenings and also learn about age-related health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” she said.

The programme started on Monday with a sitting of parliament where older persons were afforded the opportunity to raise issues affecting their daily lives.

On Tuesday, the golden oldies were treated to a choir festival and other cultural activities.

The SA Older Persons Forum held its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see the action take to the field at NMU as athletes compete for national bragging rights across a number of sporting codes.

Provincial social development department communications head Gcobani Maswana said the National Golden Games was an important event for senior citizens and would also be a big financial shot in the arm for the city.

“This is the home of legends, this is the home of Nelson Mandela and many other leaders, so naturally [we] would invite people to come here,” Maswana said.

“When people come from other provinces and see our shoreline, it excites them, so we can be very proud, not only as a city but as a province, for being able to host an event of this magnitude.”