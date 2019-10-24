Chippa United on home turf against Mamelodi Sundowns
Chippa United will now meet an on-song Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout Challenge.
The game will take place on November 3 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.