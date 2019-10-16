POLL | Will the Springboks end Japan's Rugby World Cup dream?

SA's national rugby team are set to face Japan in a tricky quarterfinal match at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Sunday, but do they have what it takes to end the host's dream?

The Japanese have exceeded expectations with their historic run to the quarterfinals.

TimesLIVE reported that this is the first time Japan, or any Asian nation, has reached the quarterfinals of the RWC tournament.

This after they claimed a 28-21 win against Scotland in Pool A at Yokohama Stadium on October 13.