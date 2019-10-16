The nation's soccer lovers set aside their rivalries to celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung after the Kaizer Chiefs boss turned 75 on Wednesday.

The well-respected Motaung was born in Orlando East‚ Soweto‚ on October 16 1944 and is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to juggle his popular club with his duties at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and at the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ among others.

Motaung‚ who answers to the nicknames ’Bra K’ and ’Chincha Guluva’‚ formed southern Africa's most popular club in January 1970 and the side has become an institution that is followed all over the world.