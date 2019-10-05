Sport

Kings go down against Munster

By George Byron - 05 October 2019
The Isuzu Southern Kings suffered a second consecutive Guinness PRO14 defeat when they were beaten 31-20 by a weakened Munster outfit at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Gallo Images

Hopes had been high that the Kings could subdue a Munster side who were without 12 players on World Cup duty in Japan.

However, the mainly second string Irish still had too much firepower for a Kings side who were licking their wounds after going down against Cardiff Blues in their opening game.

Munster outscored the Kings by four tries to two after delivering a strong second half display in the first game of their South African tour.

The Irish outfit, who enjoyed most of the territorial advantage in the first half, held a narrow 10-6 lead at the break.

Munster were down to 14 men five minutes before the end when Welsh referee Dan Jones yellow carded James Cronin.

Scorers:

Southern Kings 20: Tries: Stefan Ungerer, Elrigh Louw. Conversions: Demetri Catrakilis (2). Penalties: Demetri Catrakilis (2).

Munster 31: Tries: Mike Haley, Alby Mathewson, Fineen Wycherly,  Arno Botha. Conversions: JJ Hanrahan (4). Penalty JJ Hanrahan.

