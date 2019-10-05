'Yeye' starts on the bench for Highlands in MTN8 final against SuperSport

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama opted to place the experienced Reneilwe Letsholonyane on the bench against his former club SuperSport United in the MTN8 final kicking off at 6pm at the Orlando Stadium.

Da Gama decided to stick to his usual line-up which has Thela Ngobeni manning the goals, and Luckboy Mokoena, Marks Munyai, Spiwe Msimango and throw-in specialist Rae Ryan in his four-man defence.

In the midfield, Highlands, who beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in this venue to move to the semifinals where they beat Polokwane City on penalties, will have Lesenya Ramoraka, Sphiwe Mahlangu, Lindokuhle Mbatha and their last season top scorer Mothobi Mvala.