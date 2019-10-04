Badiyana will captain Kings

Every incursion into Munster’s 22 must be yield precious points at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has instructed his players.

After letting Cardiff Blues off the hook last week, the Kings must rediscover their ruthless streak when they face a weakened Munster side (kick-off 4pm).

“We made the point to the players that every time we are in the opposition 222 we must come away with points and that is definitely a work on for us,” Kempson said.

“We must come away with something because we put so much effort to get into the opposition 22.”

The Kings announced on Friday that Lusanda Badiyana would replace JC Astle (stomach ailment) as captain for what should be an absorbing Guinness PRO14 tussle.

“Lusanda is a natural choice for captain with JC not being considered in view of medical reasons. Lusanda is a natural leader and is part of our leadership group, and has done so from Under-19 level,” Kempson said.

“So it is a natural progression after also captaining the side against Namibia, where he did a good job. I think he is a leader that can take this team forward.”

Loosehead prop, Juan Schoeman, who is on loan from Super Rugby side, the Sharks, will make his Kings and PRO14 debut with a starting berth.

Aston Fortuin, who made his debut in last weekend’s opening match of the season, will take the place of Astle in the second row, earning his first start for the side in the Guinness PRO14.

The experienced No8 Ruaan Lerm will make a return to the side after recovering from an ankle injury.

In the backline, fullback Masixole Banda, who missed out on selection for the opening match due to a groin injury, will be back in the No. 15 jersey where his experience will be of benefit to the side.

He will play alongside a new wing pairing of Andell Loubser and Courtney Winnaar, who replace Yaw Penxe and Christopher Hollis, both of whom are unavailable for selection due to medical reasons.

Tertius Kruger also makes a return to the side at outside centre, where he takes the place of the injured Howard Mnisi.

The teams:

Southern Kings: Forwards(Nos 1-8): Juan Schoeman, Alandre van Rooyen, Pieter Scholtz, Jerry Sexton, Aston Fortuin, Lusanda Badiyana (C), Tienie Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Backline (Nos 9-15): Stefan Ungerer (V/C), Demetri Catrakilis, Courtney Winnaar, JT Jackson, Tertius Kruger, Andell Loubser , Masixole Banda. Replacements (Nos 16-23): Jacques du Toit, Alulutho Tshakweni, Rossouw de Klerk, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Josh Allderman, Sibusiso Sithole, Josiah Twum-BoafoMunster.

Munster:

Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Liam O'Connor, Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer; Darren O'Shea, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell (C), Arno Botha. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James Cronin, Jeremy Loughman, Jed Holloway, Billy Holland, Neil Cronin, Tyler Bleyendaal, Chris Cloete.

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)The match will be shown on SS2 from 15:55 on Saturday