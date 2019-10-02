Jesse Kriel’s exit limits Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’ midfield options

Kriel will in particular be missed on defence where his organisational skills and sheer ruggedness in standing his ground will be missed.

Am‚ of course‚ is also a stout defender but the coach’s options will be limited should the player do himself a mischief.

Damian de Allende can also slot into that position should the need arise which in turn provides the coach with several options for combinations at first and second receiver.

Handre Pollard has made the No 10 jersey his own but Elton Jantjies provides an option off the bench with Pollard moving to inside centre.

Frans Steyn is another player who can be used in either of those positions.

Although he also covers the fullback it is unlikely Erasmus will play him there from the start as his ability to make last gasp cover tackles at the extremities is compromised.

Steyn does however provide the coach options from the bench and it is here where Jantjies‚ who disappointed against Namibia‚ may be squeezed out of the match day 23 in the quarter-finals.

Then there is Kriel’s replacement in the squad‚ Damian Willemse who will join the team from London where he has done duty for Saracens.

Willemse‚ although a natural flyhalf‚ has found himself occupying different positions in the backline. He will most likely be deployed as a fullback.

Although the Boks have Willie le Roux and Warrick Gelant as their designated fullback options‚ Willemse could stir things up if he is given a go against Canada in the Boks’ last pool match next Tuesday in Kobe.