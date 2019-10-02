SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than Rugby Part 2: The Nkosi & Nomlomo journey
While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first black African to do so, the #SportsLIVE podcast charts the journey of players that come from places like Zwide, where Kolisi is from, and other rural Eastern Cape locations.
What does it take for an underprivileged child to make it in SA rugby? What do they do when they get to the lofty surrounds of Loftus, Ellis Park and Kings Park?
In part 2 of this revealing conversation, #SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso chats to SA schools coaches Mziwakhe Nkosi and Phiwe Nomlomo, as well as former Bulls lock and now SuperSport commentator Fudge Mabeta about such issues as well as their journeys in rugby.
How does Nkosi and Nomlomo's teaching backgrounds influence their youth coaching?
Nkosi also chimes in with a beautiful analogy of life as a budding black rugby player, such as former SA Sevens speedster Sandile "Sticks" Ngcobo, who was thrust into the role of being a breadwinner as soon as he started earning in rugby.
Nomlomo spoke about the sad story of a talented rugby child that played for Border at Craven Week this year who comes from a special needs school in East London, Baysville High School. How has Nomlomo managed this unique talent?
"We've got to make sure that rugby is for everyone," Nomlomo says.
"When a child says he hasn't eaten for two days ... you have to understand those kind of challenges."
We also take a dip into the refereeing controversies at the Rugby World Cup as well, plus, we give Kaizer Chiefs their first Playmaker-of-the-Week award for their scintillating start to the Absa Premiership season.
For more episodes, click here.
SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.