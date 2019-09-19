Kings looking to put the boot in
Gaining good attacking field position via the thundering boots of flyhalf Demetri Catrakils and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will be key for the Isuzu Southern Kings, the team’s assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said.
After a spell away from the Kings, Catrakilis will be back in action at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 28 when the Port Elizabeth franchise kick off their Guinness PRO14 campaign...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.