Kings looking to put the boot in

PREMIUM

Gaining good attacking field position via the thundering boots of flyhalf Demetri Catrakils and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will be key for the Isuzu Southern Kings, the team’s assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said.



After a spell away from the Kings, Catrakilis will be back in action at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 28 when the Port Elizabeth franchise kick off their Guinness PRO14 campaign...

